Lexington launches program to encourage solar power

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new initiative to bring more solar power to Lexington and Fayette County residents was announced by government officials last week. The response and interest have already far exceeded their expectations.

A new program called Solarize Lexington will help give households access to discounted wholesale rates up to 20% off through bulk purchase. That’s in addition to federal tax credits worth about 30%.

“We know it’s an important financial investment,” said Jeff Nazarko with Solar Energy Solutions.

Solar Energy Solutions is the local contractor who was selected from a bid process as the installer.

Nazarko says the benefits include potentially reducing energy bills, increasing property value and supporting local jobs.

The city says more than 160 homeowners have filled out interest forms since the program was announced last Monday.

“Solar is definitely something that our residents in Lexington are interested in, and they have already proved that,” said LFUCG Senior Program Manager Jada Walker Griggs.

Once you express interest, sales reps look for things like the direction your roof faces, how much shade there is and the amount of available space on your roof for solar panels to see if you’re a good candidate.

“We see customers from across the gambit. Anyone from wanting to have a little bit more energy independence to those on the more progressive side who do want to reduce their carbon footprint and do want to go green for the good of it,” said Solar Energy Solutions Sales Manager River Fuchs.

There is also limited funding available for low to moderate-income homeowners allowing more accessibility for those seeking to invest in renewable energy.

The application period runs through July 20. There’s another virtual workshop for those with questions coming up on March 30 at 7 p.m.

The program is only available to homeowners, non-profits, small businesses and places of worship in Lexington-Fayette County.

