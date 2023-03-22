Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A Kentucky Senate committee began hearing and reviewing evidence Tuesday on allegations against...
Impeachment proceedings underway for fmr. commonwealth’s attorney
Cedric Jenkins.
Fmr. Kentucky Wildcat fan favorite dies at 57
Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at 160 participating locations around Louisville,...
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 160 Ky. restaurants
File image of classroom
Two Lexington schools singled out in Dept. of Education audit

Latest News

File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates