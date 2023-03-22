Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several arrests have been made in connection with a drug investigation in Madison County.

The Madison County Drug Task Force says the six men were arrested Wednesday to conclude an investigation that began in February.

  • 49-year-old Andrew Lowery, of Detroit, Mich.
  • 31-year-old Britten Combs, of Detroit, Mich.
  • 50-year-old Eddie Griffin, of Detroit, Mich.
  • 36-year-old Jason Oliver, of Detroit, Mich.
  • 36-year-old Erik Oliver, of Richmond, Ky.
  • 63-year-old Jennings Harris, of Richmond, Ky.

The task force says they were all involved in illegal narcotics trafficking in Madison County and are facing firearm and/or drug trafficking-related charges.

In addition to the arrests, the Madison County Drug Task Force seized fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth, cash and multiple gun, one of which was reported as stolen.

The Madison County Drug Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.

