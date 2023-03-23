98-year-old hometown hero honored at Paintsville Lowe’s

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Worth Goble is a collection of stories.

The West Van Lear veteran served in the Navy during World War II, hitting the water before his 19th birthday as one of 18 Johnson County men drafted to join the crew on the USS Hornet CV-12. Now, at 98 years old, he is the oldest living member, sharing his stories with those he loves.

“They shipped us to Norfolk, Va. We walked aboard the Hornet and I had never seen anything bigger than a row boat on the Big Sandy,” Goble said. “And I looked at that thing and said it can’t float ain’t no way.”

Goble said the Hornet was the only carrier from the states not to be struck by enemy fire, but the crew did see several typhoons during its 16-month trek. However, there were a lot of beautiful things they also witnessed.

“We pulled in Pearl Harbor and that was the prettiest place that I had ever seen. I mean, we pulled in there and it was March and the grass was green and the flowers blooming,” Goble recalled.

He said he is blessed to be able to share his story, since all 18 men made it home together.

“They told me that you’ll forget about going home. I said, ‘No, I’ll never forget that,’” he said.

And, though they all stayed in touch for years, he is the last man standing to share the tales they shared.

Glenn Bland, George Blanton, Kenneth Borders, Walter Childers, Pete Calvin, Harold Davis, Jesse James Freeman, Francis Lemaster, Charlie May, John McCarty, Ballard Meek, Esoom Preston, Mase Price, Robert Stafford, Harley Sturgil, Garth Trimble and Russell Packs were all part of the crew. Those men were the people Goble was thinking of as he was honored Wednesday at Paintsville Lowe’s.

”I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I was just lucky I guess.”

The hometown hero was awarded with a plaque after he shared stories of his service- and snapshots of some of his fishing accomplishments- with employees and customers.

His family said it was an honor to see him being recognized, since he is too humble to accept any spotlight on his service.

