BBB issues warning after rumors of fraudulent GoFundMe set up in wake of Eli Hill’s death

Eli Hill’s parents lost their 8-year-old in a freak accident Monday. They said at a vigil...
Eli Hill’s parents lost their 8-year-old in a freak accident Monday. They said at a vigil Wednesday night that someone had possibly created a GoFundMe page to profit from their son’s death.(Hill family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re uncovering some new information about a potentially fraudulent online fundraiser made after the death of a Kentucky boy.

The Whitley County sheriff tells us he is investigating with the commonwealth’s attorney but that, so far, they haven’t been able to find the page.

We reached out to GoFundMe as well, and managers with the online company tell us they have no record of a page on their site for Eli.

The Better Business Bureau warns about suspicious crowdfunding and says to always double-check before you donate.

“Follow your head. Follow your gut. If it’s really vague, what they’re saying the money is for, you don’t know who these people are that are raising the money even though they’re using the photos of the people you may have heard of who are affected, it may not necessarily be the real deal,” said BBB spokesperson Heather Clary.

The BBB also recommends you check with the people directly benefiting from the online fundraiser to make sure the page is legitimate.

The Hills say they have not set up a GoFundMe and are asking people to wait until a memorial fund is announced and set up if they want to give. We’ll post that information when it is announced.

