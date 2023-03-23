First look at new distillery coming to Georgetown

It’s designed by the same firm behind Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first look at a new distillery coming to Georgetown.

This is Blue Run Spirits:

The renderings reveal a large winding building topped with solar panels.

The multi-million dollar distillery will be in Lanes Run Business Park, next to Toyota.

Construction will begin this year.

