First look at new distillery coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first look at a new distillery coming to Georgetown.

This is Blue Run Spirits:

It’s designed by the same firm behind Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.

The renderings reveal a large winding building topped with solar panels.

The multi-million dollar distillery will be in Lanes Run Business Park, next to Toyota.

Construction will begin this year.

