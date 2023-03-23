First look at new distillery coming to Georgetown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting our first look at a new distillery coming to Georgetown.
This is Blue Run Spirits:
It’s designed by the same firm behind Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters.
The renderings reveal a large winding building topped with solar panels.
The multi-million dollar distillery will be in Lanes Run Business Park, next to Toyota.
Construction will begin this year.
