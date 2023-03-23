High rent prices continue to cause problems for Lexington renters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finding an affordable place to live remains a struggle for many Lexington families.

While some experts say that the housing market is doing well in the city, some renters say they’re struggling to find a place to stay that’s affordable.

Haili Vollen hoped to move out of her mom’s house and find a place to live in Lexington by the end of December 2022. However, three months later, she is still living with her. Vollen makes $20 an hour but says it still isn’t enough.

“I work full time, 40 hours a week. I work with Baptist Health. I have good benefits and everything. The prices are ridiculous, and even online, even trying to find a studio apartment, I was seeing $1,200,” Vollen said.

Vollen says many places she’s seen ask that you make three times the amount of rent and have money for a deposit and first month’s rent. However, when it comes to the housing market, President of Bluegrass Realtors Kelley Nisbet says the sales have gone back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The sales price is still very, very solid. It’s going up. We’re not seeing the appreciation we’ve seen the past three years, but we still are seeing a great appreciation,” Nisbet said.

For those in the market to buy, Nisbet says not to wait for the rates to drop.

“Anything that you would save in the fluctuating of interest rates, you’re going to forego in the rising home prices due to the low inventory,” Nisbet said.

Whether you’re buying or renting, experts say it’s important to be aggressive and negotiate.

According to the Bluegrass Realtors Housing Market Report, home prices in the central and southern Kentucky area rose to a new all-time high for February.

