Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of storms with heavy rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll squeeze out one more mainly dry day. It’ll be breezy and warm before the heavy rain arrives.

You’ll likely see temperatures reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Winds will become gusty and likely reach the 30-40 MPH range at times. Normal highs are around 60 and we will be beating that by 10-15 degrees.

Several different rounds of heavy rain will cross the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Friday. Most of it will show up north and along I-64. These rounds of rain will be repeaters and which means some of you will see one heavy rain push after another. By the time this ends, we could pick up several inches of total rainfall. The general range will put us around 2-4″ by Saturday. Strong to severe storms could develop on Friday and maybe even a few on Saturday. The primary threat will be damaging winds from those storms.

Take care of each other!

