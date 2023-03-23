Lexington business donates part of profits to support mission of coffee shop

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington business is donating part of its profits to support a coffee shop.

Ada & Lo Boutique in Lexington decided to help out a neighboring business by giving 10% of their February earnings to McLeod’s Coffee House.

The coffee shop employs special needs workers who work diligently to ensure customers are served well.

Ada & Lo Boutique and McLeod’s Coffee Shop are run by long-time friends. Because February is the month of love, boutique owner Carol Worsham says that they wanted to do this with February’s earnings to give back to an organization close to their hearts.

“We love to give back to our community,” Worsham said. “We’re a small business, and we feel like that’s what we should do is give back, and this happens to be our favorite nonprofit, and so we decided to dedicate the February month of love to the nonprofit we love the most.”

McLeod said that the money donated will go toward helping hire more employees and keep McLeod’s running smoothly.

Ada & Lo Boutique and McLeod’s Coffee Shop are located on Southland Drive, right next door to each other.

