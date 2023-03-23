Sean Woods out as Southern coach

Former UK guard spent 5 seasons as Jaguars head coach
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern head coach Sean Woods(Gregory Eric Starling | Wade Event Photography)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky player Sean Woods is out after five seasons as the head coach at Southern University, the school announced.

Woods had an overall record of 64-82 with the Jaguars.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have been falling short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director Roman Banks said.

Woods previously coached at Mississippi Valley State and Morehead State.

