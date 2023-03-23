Sean Woods out as Southern coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky player Sean Woods is out after five seasons as the head coach at Southern University, the school announced.

Woods had an overall record of 64-82 with the Jaguars.

“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men’s basketball program, over the last five years we have been falling short of our standard and expectations for our men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director Roman Banks said.

Woods previously coached at Mississippi Valley State and Morehead State.

