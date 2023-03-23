Two more suspects facing charges in connection with young woman’s murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two more people have been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Lexington.

Back in December, police arrested 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley on a murder charge in 19-year-old Elaina Mammen’s death. Police say she was sitting inside a car on Collonade Drive when she was shot and killed.

We’ve now learned two others are facing charges in connection to that shooting. They all appeared in court Thursday morning.

Hubert Riley and a juvenile, Alexander Riley are each charged with murder, multiple counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Alexander Riley is charged as an adult.

The third suspect, Maurice Curry Jr., is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

All three entered pleas of not guilty during Thursday’s court hearing.

Elaina’s mother, Heather Mammen, was there for the hearing. She says it’s been difficult for the family since her daughter was killed.

“It’s very, I mean, there aren’t words. There just aren’t words. It’s an evil world we live in,” said Heather Mammen. “I wanted to be here for Elaina’s voice because we don’t want them out you know hurting other people and continuing to terrorize the community.”

Elaina’s family started the Go Light Your World Project in her memory. The family says they are working to get the project turned into a non-profit organization.

The suspects are due back in court on April 20.

