Two more suspects facing charges in connection with young woman’s murder

Back in December, police arrested 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley on a murder charge in 19-year-old Elaina Mammen’s death.
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two more people have been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Lexington.

Back in December, police arrested 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley on a murder charge in 19-year-old Elaina Mammen’s death. Police say she was sitting inside a car on Collonade Drive when she was shot and killed.

We’ve now learned two others are facing charges in connection to that shooting. They all appeared in court Thursday morning.

Hubert Riley and a juvenile, Alexander Riley are each charged with murder, multiple counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Alexander Riley is charged as an adult.

The third suspect, Maurice Curry Jr., is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

All three entered pleas of not guilty during Thursday’s court hearing.

Elaina’s mother, Heather Mammen, was there for the hearing. She says it’s been difficult for the family since her daughter was killed.

“It’s very, I mean, there aren’t words. There just aren’t words. It’s an evil world we live in,” said Heather Mammen. “I wanted to be here for Elaina’s voice because we don’t want them out you know hurting other people and continuing to terrorize the community.”

Elaina’s family started the Go Light Your World Project in her memory. The family says they are working to get the project turned into a non-profit organization.

The suspects are due back in court on April 20.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at...
Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
State police say a grand jury indicted Dustin Herrick for murder and DUI following a deadly...
KSP says Lexington man is wanted for murder
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lexington Marathon gas...
2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington Marathon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation

Latest News

Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
New details released after grand jury looks into death of man accused of killing Ky. officers
Eli Hill’s parents lost their 8-year-old in a freak accident Monday. They said at a vigil...
BBB issues warning after rumors of fraudulent GoFundMe set up in wake of Eli Hill’s death
Rounds of heavy rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe weather
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of storms with heavy rain