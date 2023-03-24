Beshear vetoes controversial ‘anti-trans’ bill

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a controversial bill dealing with transgender and human sexuality issues in schools.

[Read the veto below]

Senate Bill 150 easily passed the GOP-led legislature with veto-proof margins, and lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session when they could vote to override the veto.

The bill deals with parental notification and how schools deal with the use of pronouns.

It prevents school personnel or pupils from having to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex. The state school board cannot keep student info confidential from parents.

And it was combined with parts of another bill that say healthcare providers cannot perform surgeries to change a minor’s sex. It would also outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones.

The veto by Gov. Beshear comes as he seeks reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky, and his veto could reverberate through the November election.

The legislation in Kentucky is part of a national movement, with state lawmakers approving extensive measures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people this year, from bills targeting trans athletes and drag performers to measures limiting gender-affirming care.

After the bill passed the legislature, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky warned that it “stands ready” to challenge the measure in court if it becomes law.

