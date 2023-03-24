First look at planned improvements to Counter Clocks stadium

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting the first look at planned improvements to the Lexington Counter Clocks stadium.

The team released a series of renderings on Friday.

Designed by architecture firm EOP Architects, the improvements include upgraded viewing decks, hospitality areas, suites, and more. Additionally, approximately nine of the 26 private suites that currently exist at the stadium will be eliminated in order to develop an expanded club level with indoor and outdoor seating.

“Ever since joining Lexington’s baseball franchise, our focus has been on making baseball in Lexington the absolute best it can be,” said Lexington Counter Clocks owner Nathan Lyons. “Our stadium has been a wonderful home for more than two decades, but the facilities are in need of notable improvements and upgrades. Our aim is to enhance the baseball experience for our fans by providing a state-of-the-art environment in which the whole family can enjoy an afternoon or an evening at the ballpark.”

Along with the improvements depicted in the renderings released today, the Counter Clocks will be adding a new playground – complete with a 20-foot tall, two-lane slide – to the ballpark’s Kid Zone.

New and upgraded menu and beverage options will also be available throughout the ballpark, and new netting is being installed around the field to help keep fans safe.

Counter Clocks players will also enjoy several improvements, including revamped clubhouses with new lockers and new padded walls along the foul line and in the outfield.

The Lexington Counter Clocks season begins on April 28 with a three-game homestand against the York Revolution.

