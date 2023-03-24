Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain are moving through the region
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The steady rounds of rain will stick with us through the day. The best zone of formation will be along and north of I-64.
Some of the heaviest rains will bring several inches to areas under the Flood Watch. Here’s what to watch out for with this setup.
- Rain will not take a significant break
- The stream of moisture will keep rain coming until late tonight
- Another solid round of storms blows through the region
- Some could be strong to severe
Rain should end by early Saturday morning. That means the rest of the day will actually be nice & dry all across Kentucky. The second part of the weekend will remain on the dry side.
Take care of each other!
