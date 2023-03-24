Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain are moving through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The steady rounds of rain will stick with us through the day. The best zone of formation will be along and north of I-64.

Some of the heaviest rains will bring several inches to areas under the Flood Watch. Here’s what to watch out for with this setup.

Rain will not take a significant break

The stream of moisture will keep rain coming until late tonight

Another solid round of storms blows through the region

Some could be strong to severe

Rain should end by early Saturday morning. That means the rest of the day will actually be nice & dry all across Kentucky. The second part of the weekend will remain on the dry side.

