LexPark adding new security measures to downtown area

By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring is already underway, and many people are headed to downtown Lexington.

LexPark has added more security to some of their garages, and local businesses say they are hopeful it will make for a safer community.

The city is known for its loud concerts, great food, and fun atmosphere. But the numerous events can sometimes be overlooked by past crimes.

“When the young man, his life was tragically taken, I was the one who called and all that,” said On the Rocks Liquor general manager Lauren Keenan.

Across the street from the Victorian Square Parking Garage sits On the Rocks Liquor.

“I think with the addition of this added security, it will give people more peace of mind and want to come downtown because I think people have kind of been scared off, and that’s not what we want. It’s not what Lexington is,” said Zach Monk of On the Rocks Liquor.

As one of the many stores that thrive in the area, they say they are happy to hear that LexPark is adding about 150 cameras to their garages downtown.

“It will do things like send alarms,” Gary Means of LexPark said. “Say a big crowd is gathering, like something might be getting ready to happen; it can send alarms out for us to respond to us or call the police if needed.”

Extra security personnel has already been added to the Victorian Square and Transit Center garages.

LexPark officials say additions like these will create an even safer environment downtown.

With more events coming to downtown Lexington, local businesses say they are excited to see changes soon.

LexPark just signed an agreement with a camera system provider, and they say the Victorian Square Garage will be all set in about seven weeks.

