New historical marker honors Madison Co. Tuskegee Airmen

WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Madison County on Thursday.

It honors all of Madison County’s Tuskegee Airmen.

It’s outside of the Richmond Library Branch next to a mural of Frank D. Walker.

Governor Beshear attended the reveal as well as Walker’s daughter, Eve Ballew.

“It’s time. It’s past time. I wish, as wonderful as this is, I wish it had happened before he died when he could’ve enjoyed it because he would’ve loved this. He would’ve been grinning from ear to ear,” Ballew said.

Along with walker, six other Tuskegee Airmen were recognized and are part of the historical marker.

