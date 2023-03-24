Overnight apartment complex fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington fire crews battled an overnight apartment complex fire.

The fire broke out a little before midnight, on Augusta Drive.

Firefighters say when they arrived heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the two-story complex.

Firefighters say the two story building was vacant.

One of the units has been destroyed and another has minor damage due to water and smoke spreading into it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.