Pastor says they are ‘down, but not out’ after large fire at church

The pastor of the southern Kentucky church that was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday says...
The pastor of the southern Kentucky church that was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday says they will rebuild.(Danielle Smoot)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The pastor of the southern Kentucky church that was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday says they will rebuild.

The fire broke out in the office and classroom section of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Somerset.

Pastor James Taylor says the church is home to about 90 to 100 parishioners. He says this has them down, but not out and says they will move on from here.

As far as services this Sunday, they are not sure what they are going to do. They hope to get back into the sanctuary as the firewall did its job and protected the sanctuary. Although, the sanctuary did have some smoke and water damage.

“Think it is probably a few days to get everything worked out and see where we are going to be at and meet. We have had a lot of people reach out and offer us facilities. We are not going to let this stop us. We are going to keep moving on and keep doing what God has called us to do,” said Taylor.

The minister says he is thankful that one no one was inside the church when the fire broke out. He says, normally, they would be having activities inside.

The Somerset fire chief says they have the area where the fire started narrowed down, but the cause is still being looked into.

The roof of Cornerstone Baptist Church has collapsed.
The roof of Cornerstone Baptist Church has collapsed.(WKYT)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
New details released after grand jury looks into death of man accused of killing Ky. officers
The Glyndon Hotel was first built in 1889. The original building was destroyed in a fire two...
Plans underway to restore historic Ky. hotel
Two more people have been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Lexington.
Two more suspects facing charges in connection with young woman’s murder

Latest News

Kentucky veterans and their families got a first look inside the all-new Fisher House.
Veterans, families get first look inside all-new Fisher House
Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them...
Beshear vetoes controversial ‘anti-trans’ bill
We’re getting the first look at planned improvements to the Lexington Counter Clocks’ stadium....
First look at planned improvements to Counter Clocks stadium
We’re getting the first look at planned improvements to the Lexington Counter Clocks’ stadium....
First look at planned improvements to Counter Clocks’ stadium