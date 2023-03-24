Veterans, families get first look inside all-new Fisher House

Kentucky veterans and their families got a first look inside the all-new Fisher House.
Kentucky veterans and their families got a first look inside the all-new Fisher House.
By Ally Blake and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky veterans and their families got a first look inside the all-new Fisher House.

The new facility was dedicated Friday at the VA’s campus off Leestown Road.

Tom Kenny serves as president of the Friends of Lexington Fisher House. He says the process has been hampered by the pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation. But, after more than five years of work, they finally cut the ribbon on a new home for military families.

PREVIOUS: Topping off ceremony held for new Fisher House at Lexington VA campus

“It’s a home away from home. It’s not a hotel. It’s not a dorm. It is a home,” said Kenny.

Fisher House officials say this will greatly improve the experience for those coming to the hospital with a loved one, as lodging, dining and more are taken care of at no cost.

The $9 million project features an equine-themed interior, and it’s estimated to serve around 5,000 families a year.

Patrick Crowley will be the manager of the Fisher House and says so many of those families will now be able to afford coming to this VA.

“People who wouldn’t previously make a trip into Lexington because of the cost in the inconvenience of that travel, now have a place to come and call home,” said Crowley. “Removing that burden means that so many other veterans that might not have been coming for care, are now coming.”

Fisher House Officials say they hope to open this home and serve these families by early April.

