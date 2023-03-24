Will Levis lets it fly at UK Football Pro Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All eyes in football were on Lexington, Kentucky Friday as UK Football held it’s annual Pro Day.

Over 150 people were on hand to watch quarterback Will Levis air it out. All 32 NFL teams were represented including head coaches from the Carolina Panthers (who have the number one overall pick), Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks.

“Nobody is saying anybody is perfect, but Will doesn’t have anything to hide from. Just the way he’s going to throw today, he’s going to throw some really well, and he’s maybe going to miss a couple, but you know what? His talent speaks for itself, and when you’re that good, you know, go ahead and compete,” said Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops.

At the NFL Combine, Levis said he “had a cannon and was going to show it off,” and during his pro day, he let it fly.

“I think I’m ready to play day one,” Levis said. “I think with my experience, and just my football knowledge and ability, I think I’m just able to be assimilated into any offensive system, into any building as well as anybody.”

The 6′4″ prospect chose to throw to Dane Key, Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown, and fellow NFL prospect Chris Rodriguez Jr.

“I was talking to the Broncos quarterback [coach] when I was catching with Will during warm-ups and I said, ‘Does anyone in the league throw like this?’ and he said, ‘Nah, not at all,’ and he was beaming it,” Rodriguez said. “Second pass slipped through my gloves- I had to check and see if I had teeth still, but yeah, everybody knows he has a cannon.”

Levis says he meets with a few more teams as he awaits his fate.

The 2023 NFL Draft is in Kansas City, Missouri April 27-29.

