Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into custody without incident on March 23.(WSAZ/Kentucky State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 reports troopers were contacted by Boyd County 911 after a resident at Greentree Court lot #22 found the child unresponsive on Feb. 14.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but shortly after arriving, the toddler was pronounced dead.

According to KSP, an investigation and search warrant revealed the presence of fentanyl in the room where the child was found unresponsive.

Investigators determined the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into custody without incident on March 23.

Copodonna was transported to the Boyd County Detention Center and charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance.

