Golden Alert for missing Lexington teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing juvenile.

Police say 15-year-old Jacob Scott has been missing since 6:00 p.m. Friday.

They say Scott was last seen at Southland Park, 625 Hill-N-Dale Road.

Scott is approximately 6′1″ tall, around 155 pounds and has a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a Nike logo and black pants.

Officials say Scott is autistic.

Anyone with knowledge of Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

