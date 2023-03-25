Golden Alert for missing Lexington teen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing juvenile.
Police say 15-year-old Jacob Scott has been missing since 6:00 p.m. Friday.
They say Scott was last seen at Southland Park, 625 Hill-N-Dale Road.
Scott is approximately 6′1″ tall, around 155 pounds and has a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a Nike logo and black pants.
Officials say Scott is autistic.
Anyone with knowledge of Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.