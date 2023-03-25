Group hopeful after Gov. Beshear vetoes ‘anti trans’ bill

A small group with Progress Kentucky traveled in a caravan from Lexington to Berea In hopes of...
A small group with Progress Kentucky traveled in a caravan from Lexington to Berea In hopes of showing state legislators their support for trans rights.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a controversial bill that targets transgender youth.

Senate Bill 150 passed in the final days of the legislative session, before the start of the veto period.

The bill bans access to gender-affirming health care and restricts bathroom use policies for transgender youth, bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Doug Price is A grandfather of four, one of whom is trans. Friday, he joined a small group with Progress Kentucky traveling in a caravan from Lexington to Berea In hopes of showing state legislators their support for trans rights.

“This is our legislature stepping into the lives of parents and children, that they have no need to do,” Price said.

Just hours before the caravan, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed SB 150.

“We ought to be in the suicide prevention business, not the other way around,” Governor Beshear said. “All medical groups say this will increase teen suicide. We ought to be preventing that, not causing it.”

The group is hoping legislators in favor of Senate Bill 150 hear their message loud and clear. The small group was made up of healthcare professionals, members of the LGBTQ community, and their loved ones.

They say Governor Beshear’s veto of the bill does give them hope, but they’re ready to continue to fight the bill if and when legislators overturn the veto.

Following the veto, Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Cameron said in a statement, “If I were Governor I would have absolutely signed it. The media’s coverage on this bill has been shameful gaslighting and the action by our governor not only sets a dangerous precedent for our children’s future, but also endangers their health and well-being.”

While those who oppose the bill, like Price, feel the veto does just the opposite.

“If this law goes into effect, there will be trans children who will commit suicide,” Price said.

Lawmakers can still vote to override the governor’s veto next week in their final two days of the legislative session.

Republicans have enough votes to do so because of the supermajority they hold in the general assembly.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
New details released after grand jury looks into death of man accused of killing Ky. officers
The Glyndon Hotel was first built in 1889. The original building was destroyed in a fire two...
Plans underway to restore historic Ky. hotel
Two more people have been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Lexington.
Two more suspects facing charges in connection with young woman’s murder

Latest News

The City of Lexington’s solar energy program, Solarize Lexington, is trying to get ahead of...
Lexington officials warn consumers about solar energy scams
Kentucky Special Olympics athletes needed a place to train for their upcoming summer games....
WATCH | Special Olympics Kentucky athletes train for summer games
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
The medical world has seen so many advances thanks to technology. Now, artificial intelligence...
Saint Joseph Hospital using new ‘smart’ tool for colorectal cancer screenings