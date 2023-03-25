Lexington officials warn consumers about solar energy scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington’s solar energy program, Solarize Lexington, is trying to get ahead of potential scams targeting the program.

As more people learn about the program, officials want customers to be aware of potential scams.

More than 200 people have expressed interest in the last couple of weeks in the new program, Solarize Lexington. It will give households access to discounted wholesale rates of up to 20% off through bulk purchases. That’s in addition to federal tax credits worth about 30%.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the city of Lexington as we move forward with our sustainability efforts and working to make Lexington a more resilient community,” Solarize Lexington program manager Jada Griggs.

As officials within the city’s Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works got ready to roll out the program, they vetted installers before deciding on Solar Energy Solutions, the only company they are working with for installation.

“You hear negative things about some installers not doing it right. People who unfortunately been taken advantage of. That’s one of the things we didn’t want to see here,” Griggs said.

The city is also warning of potential scams, with concern of someone coming to your door and soliciting money, claiming to be with the program. At no point will that happen with Solarize Lexington.

“With anyone that comes to your door, you definitely want to check their credentials,” Griggs said. “They will not hear from our installer unless they have filled out the interest form.”

If you are interested in learning more about Solarize Lexington, visit their interest form.

