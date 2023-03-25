Lexington officials warn consumers about solar energy scams

The City of Lexington’s solar energy program, Solarize Lexington, is trying to get ahead of...
The City of Lexington’s solar energy program, Solarize Lexington, is trying to get ahead of potential scams targeting the program.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington’s solar energy program, Solarize Lexington, is trying to get ahead of potential scams targeting the program.

PREVIOUS: Lexington launches program to encourage solar power

As more people learn about the program, officials want customers to be aware of potential scams.

More than 200 people have expressed interest in the last couple of weeks in the new program, Solarize Lexington. It will give households access to discounted wholesale rates of up to 20% off through bulk purchases. That’s in addition to federal tax credits worth about 30%.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for the city of Lexington as we move forward with our sustainability efforts and working to make Lexington a more resilient community,” Solarize Lexington program manager Jada Griggs.

As officials within the city’s Department of Environmental Quality & Public Works got ready to roll out the program, they vetted installers before deciding on Solar Energy Solutions, the only company they are working with for installation.

“You hear negative things about some installers not doing it right. People who unfortunately been taken advantage of. That’s one of the things we didn’t want to see here,” Griggs said.

The city is also warning of potential scams, with concern of someone coming to your door and soliciting money, claiming to be with the program. At no point will that happen with Solarize Lexington.

“With anyone that comes to your door, you definitely want to check their credentials,” Griggs said. “They will not hear from our installer unless they have filled out the interest form.”

If you are interested in learning more about Solarize Lexington, visit their interest form.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
New details released after grand jury looks into death of man accused of killing Ky. officers
The Glyndon Hotel was first built in 1889. The original building was destroyed in a fire two...
Plans underway to restore historic Ky. hotel
Two more people have been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Lexington.
Two more suspects facing charges in connection with young woman’s murder

Latest News

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects.
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying to burglary suspects
A small group with Progress Kentucky traveled in a caravan from Lexington to Berea In hopes of...
Group hopeful after Gov. Beshear vetoes ‘anti trans’ bill
Kentucky Special Olympics athletes needed a place to train for their upcoming summer games....
WATCH | Special Olympics Kentucky athletes train for summer games
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?