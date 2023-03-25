Lexington police investigate Saturday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard at around 6:30 AM. One adult female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there are currently no details regarding a suspect.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

