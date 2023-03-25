Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement’s authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

