Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying to burglary suspects

The Scott County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying burglary suspects.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects.

They are accused of burglarizing a business in northern Scott County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are armed.

The sheriff’s office shared security footage of the burglary suspects.

If you know any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855 or to remain anonymous, send a tip via text message at 859-509-0510.

You can also download the Scott County Sheriff KY App and use the “Submit A Tip” button on the home page.

