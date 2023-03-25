Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying to burglary suspects

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying burglary suspects.

They are accused of burglarizing a business in northern Scott County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are armed.

The sheriff’s office shared security footage of the burglary suspects.

If you know any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855 or to remain anonymous, send a tip via text message at 859-509-0510.

You can also download the Scott County Sheriff KY App and use the “Submit A Tip” button on the home page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.