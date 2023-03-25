Stoops angry with team’s lackluster approach this spring

Coach “pissed off” after Saturday practice performance
UK coach Mark Stoops blasted his team after Saturday's practice.
UK coach Mark Stoops blasted his team after Saturday's practice.(Regina Rickert)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We got a bunch of guys that are entitled, that don’t work extremely hard.”

UK head coach Mark Stoops didn’t mince words after his football team’s Saturday practice.

“I’m not real pleased,” Stoops said. “We’ve got no leaders right now.”

As proud as Stoops was on Friday, following UK’s annual Pro Day, he was equally frustrated with his current players on Saturday.

“I visited with you yesterday. Yes, it was a great day for Kentucky football,” Stoops said. “Guys we’ve got right now, I don’t know if they just think they can roll out of bed and be good, or whatever. But it’s not the same. We need to get back and play the way our brand was made, by being tough and being physical, and playing physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

“We’ve just got to get back to the hard-nosed Kentucky football that this program was built on,” quarterback Devin Leary said. “Me coming in as a new guy, I’ve got to do a better job of stepping up as well.”

“We just really need to focus on driving home the rest of spring, the summer and all through fall camp, what this program was built on,” guard Eli Cox said.

“I’d like to be a player-led team, but we’re not. So we’ve got to step up,” Stoops said. “We as a coaching staff better lead, because this group can’t.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Wind
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and High Winds

Latest News

Kentucky's Will Levis warms up during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in...
Will Levis lets it fly at UK Football Pro Day
We’re getting the first look at planned improvements to the Lexington Counter Clocks’ stadium....
First look at planned improvements to Counter Clocks stadium
UK baseball team visits teammates of boy killed in tragic accident
WATCH | UK baseball team visits teammates of boy killed in tragic accident
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Sean Woods out as Southern coach