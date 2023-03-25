Volunteers clean debris from creeks and streams in Letcher County following July floods

Several students from Danville High School waded through the streams, picking up debris and...
Several students from Danville High School waded through the streams, picking up debris and litter along the way.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Communities in Letcher County are still recovering from severe flooding in July 2022.

Volunteers came together on Saturday morning to remove debris and litter from creeks and streams in the Millstone community.

“We wanted to try to help the community out because so many people are still picking up their own homes,” said event organizer Ashley Bevins. “They didn’t have the opportunity to pick the rivers up, so we wanted to organize a volunteer group to come in and help pick up the streams and the rivers in our community.”

Bevins added that volunteers were not just from Letcher County, but were from across the state and from surrounding states.

“They come from across the state, there’s some from Virginia, there’s some from Clark County, there’s some from Clay County, so we have a large group,” said Bevins. “We have probably around 75 people today that have volunteered their Saturday.”

Chara Blank, a Danville High School environmental science teacher, says she has familial ties to the area, but it was also a great opportunity for her students to learn.

“I wanted to bring my students here to be able to see authentically some of the things that we learn about in our class,” said Blank, “and I wanted to give our environmental club an opportunity to really experience kind of a cleanup of an area.”

One of Blank’s students, Isabella Murray, spent her 17th birthday volunteering at the event and says it was important to make a difference in communities across the state.

“It’s important to do more than talk,” said Murray. “I feel like it’s really good to get out and try to make a difference and volunteer and it’s good to support different parts of our state. I mean, those are our communities too.”

Bevins added that she would like to thank all of the volunteers and community partners that made the event possible.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’
Wind
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and High Winds

Latest News

UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
WATCH | UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
Destroyed bridge in Knott County.
Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Lexington police investigate Saturday morning shooting