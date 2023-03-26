Baseball Wildcats run win streak to 17 games
Cats take series from Alabama with 9-5 win
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s baseball Wildcats have now won 17 straight games following their 9-5 win Saturday at Alabama.
With the win, the Cats won their fourth straight series of the season.
At 5-0 in league play, UK is off to its best start in SEC play in 31 years.
The Wildcats (21-2, 5-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead, saw it slashed to 4-3 in the fourth and responded by getting each of those three runs back in the next half-inning. The Cats are now 7-1 in true road contests and 21-1 since an opening day defeat.
The Cats go for their second straight series sweep on Sunday. First pitch for UK-Alabama is scheduled for noon.
