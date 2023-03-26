Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives overnight into early Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, with showers, before lunch, as highs warm to the middle 60s.

We’ll dry out midweek, enjoying a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms on Friday.

Highs warm to the 70s by the end of the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.