Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Showers Return as we Start the Week
Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives overnight into early Monday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives overnight into early Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, with showers, before lunch, as highs warm to the middle 60s.

We’ll dry out midweek, enjoying a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday.

Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms on Friday.

Highs warm to the 70s by the end of the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

