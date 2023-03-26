Kentucky Newsmakers 3/26: EKU President David McFaddin

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin.

They returned from spring break this week at Eastern Kentucky University, and the men’s basketball team played in the national championship of the CBI Tournament. Dramatic overtime wins got them to the finals, and there was a comeback in that game that fell just short.

Recently EKU became the first public university in the state to announce a manufacturing engineering degree.

EKU is known for its aviation, law enforcement, psychology, teaching and nursing programs, areas where there are critical needs right now.

Eastern has also earned a new top-3 ranking for being a military-friendly school.

With around 15,000 students, EKU is a comprehensive regional university with its main campus in Richmond. It offers dozens of on-campus and online degrees.

