Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood

Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KONA, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher Countians living in the Kona community fear their houses could be in danger.

A tunnel built in the 1970s, beneath Highway 119, was overflowing with water during the July flood, forcing locals to evacuate.

Now, Leonard Fleming and his neighbors, who all live along the creek bank, fear it could happen again any time if nothing is installed to slow the water down.

”It’s kind of looking like a shotgun barrel pointed at all these houses. I think it’s a pretty designed tunnel. I know a tunnel like this, it costs some big bucks to build it. You can’t move the tunnel, it’d be like moving a well, but we need some help,” flood survivor Leonard Fleming said.

Fleming also said two houses have been elevated because of water flowing through the tunnel.

