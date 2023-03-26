‘LEX Project Prom:’ Annual event provides full prom packages to students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the fifth annual LEX Project Prom event.

Prom night for some students represents a transformation. High schoolers are able to change from their everyday clothes to something more fancy. For some students like Keith Miles, it means more than just a little change.

“For black people to take such time and want to give back to the community, and it’s all free, it’s just such a cool thing,” senior Keith Miles said.

Miles came out to the Fayette Mall to get fitted for his tux from the LEX Project Prom organization.

LEX Project Prom is a full-service shopping experience for under-resourced students in need. Founded by Asona McMullen, the group wants to provide the same experience their peers are having, without money being a problem. McMullen had more than 60 appointment slots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. This year they’ve helped students from six different counties.

For TaMyah Jordan’s senior prom at the Kentucky School for the Blind, she picked the first sequenced dress she tried on. She said she was excited and speechless.

A personal shopper took them through the thousands of dresses going above and beyond to accommodate Tamyah.

“We did not expect this shopping experience because it went from the dress to the shoes, purses, jewelry. Then they surprised us with hair, makeup, nails and even a gift card for an eating experience, so it was pretty awesome,” Jordan’s mother, Tonika East, said.

People participating in LEX Project Prom said they’re grateful to be a part of a day that means so much to the community. Many people like TaMyah Jordan, said they’ll be back again to pay it forward.

“Without my village that allowed me to be in this position to be able to give back so the premise of what I’m doing, what we’re doing as a team, is encouraging others to give back,” Asona McMullen said.

After this year, McMullen said they will have helped a total of 130 students.

