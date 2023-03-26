Person rescued by Powell County crews after falling 90-feet

On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood...
On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood Park for a person who had reportedly fallen 50 feet.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday morning, shortly after 1:00 AM, Red STAR Wilderness EMS responded to Hollerwood Park in Stanton for a person who had reportedly fallen 50 feet.

Two Red STAR Paramedics went to the scene and found a person who had actually fallen approximately 90 feet, striking at least one ledge. They determined that the person had a broken extremity, a likely spinal injury, as well as hypothermia.

Powell County Search & Rescue, as well as several other departments from the area, all worked together for hours to extract the person from rugged terrain while managing their injuries.

Powell County Emergency Medical Services gave ongoing care to the individual as they were taken to the University of Kentucky Trauma Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
Police say 15-year-old Jacob Scott has been missing since 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Golden Alert canceled, missing Lexington teen found
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Lexington police investigate Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after attempted burglary of Lexington home
It’s the fifth annual LEX Project Prom event.
‘LEX Project Prom:’ Annual event provides full prom packages to students
The 24-hour dance marathon raises moey for UK Children's Hospital.
UK hosts Dance Blue fundraiser
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
WATCH | UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees