UK great Frank Lemaster dies

Was an All-Pro linebacker with Eagles
Former UK linebacker Frank Lemaster passed away on Saturday.
Former UK linebacker Frank Lemaster passed away on Saturday.(Philadelphia Eagles)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky great Frank Lemaster, who helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the 1980 Super Bowl, has died. Lemaster was 71.

Lemaster spent his entire nine year career with the Eagles, earning All-Pro honors in 1981. He helped lead the Eagles to an NFC championship in 1980.

Lemaster played at Bryan Station before beginning his college career at UK in 1970. Lemaster was drafted in the fourth round of the 1974 NFL Draft.

Lemaster was one of only two players to start every NFL game from 1975-1982.

