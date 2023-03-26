UK hosts Dance Blue fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The popular dance fundraiser returned to the University of Kentucky.

Dance Blue is a 24-hour dance marathon to help raise money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff all gather at Memorial Coliseum to dance the night away.

The event began Saturday at 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Over the years, the marathon has raised millions of dollars for the hospital.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.