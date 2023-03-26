UK hosts Dance Blue fundraiser

The 24-hour dance marathon raises moey for UK Children's Hospital.
The 24-hour dance marathon raises moey for UK Children's Hospital.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The popular dance fundraiser returned to the University of Kentucky.

Dance Blue is a 24-hour dance marathon to help raise money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff all gather at Memorial Coliseum to dance the night away.

The event began Saturday at 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Over the years, the marathon has raised millions of dollars for the hospital.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation
Wind
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and High Winds
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
WATCH | UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees
Several students from Danville High School waded through the streams, picking up debris and...
Volunteers clean debris from creeks and streams in Letcher County following July floods
Destroyed bridge in Knott County.
Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees