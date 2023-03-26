Wayne County officials search for suspect in armed robbery

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, a local business was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officials say that at around 12:16 AM, they got a call from an employee of a business on Kentucky Highway 167. The caller said that she had been robbed at gunpoint.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the employee told them that while she was closing for the night, a man entered the store carrying a handgun with his face covered. She said that the man forced her to the back of the store and shut off the electricity.

The male then took what was in the cash register and left the business on foot. The female employee was not hurt in the robbery.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says that there is currently a person of interest as their investigation continues.

