Aspire Appalachia ends flood relief program

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following last July’s historic flood, many Eastern Kentucky organizations have dedicated their time to helping people rebuild their lives.

Aspire Appalachia was one of those organizations, but members recently shared on Facebook that they are out of funding.

Aspire Appalachia helped to get several flood survivors back on their feet, including homeowners like Widge Herald.

“I knew that I was gonna lose all that I had worked for all my life in muddy water, and I just had the urge to stay and watch it, and experience it,” said Herald. “When the water started raising, I just got up on the kitchen counter beside the sink and sat with my feet hanging over in the water.”

Once the flood water subsided, Herald was left with a home that would need to be completely gutted, but that’s when Aspire Appalachia stepped in to help.

“They furnished the insulation, the sheet rock, the flooring, some appliances; they were very helpful. Aspire Appalachia were very helpful,” Herald added.

Last week, Aspire Appalachia members shared on Facebook that because of depleted funding, the nonprofit would be discontinuing its flood relief efforts.

“We’re not sure what the future holds in that regard, but I believe we have done all we can to show that we are willing to step up during those times, and that’s something as an organization, we’ll continue to do as we are needed,” said Caleb Bates, Aspire Appalachia’s Community Outreach Coordinator.

Those with the organization said although it is unclear as to whether they will reopen this program in the future, if people are still in need of assistance, the organization can connect them with other resources that can help.

“Aspire existed before the flooding in July of 2022, and it will continue to exist now that we have halted our flood recovery effort in terms of that individual assistance,” Bates said. “As a nonprofit organization that’s focused on bettering people and animals in Eastern Kentucky... we’ll continue helping in whatever capacity we’re needed to.”

Those with Aspire Appalachia said they are grateful to have received the funding they did to help supply flood survivors with materials to rebuild.

On Facebook, the organization said it would finish serving the last ten flood relief applicants before ending the program.

