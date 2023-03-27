Beshear, advocates mark Child Abuse Prevention Month with thousands of symbolic pinwheels

Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The...
Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The Governor said it was one of the largest crowds he has seen for the kick-off event.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The Governor said it was one of the largest crowds he has seen for the kick-off event.

The event included the symbolic placement of 4,000 pinwheels in front of the Capitol. Each pinwheel is to symbolize 1,000 children under four in the state of Kentucky.

Advocates say one in eight children in Kentucky faces abuse. Part of this year’s initiative encourages people to take the “Lean On Me” pledge.

“To be able to allow all of our community partners to lean on us, when they need help. That is what we are here for,” said Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We are here to support all of Kentucky. We are here to support all of Kentucky’s children.”

Monday’s event also included Governor Beshear signing several bills that deal with youth and children including one that clarifies incest and another that states child sex offenders cannot come within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares or other children’s facilities.

Advocates say everyone can help, even if it is as simple as offering help to a neighbor that has children.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after burglary of Lexington home
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees

Latest News

Man warns of early detection in colon cancer
WATCH | Man warns of early detection in colon cancer
According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on...
Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot
Alex Maddox - Taste of the Bluegrass God's Pantry Food Bank
Alex Maddox - Taste of the Bluegrass God's Pantry Food Bank
Showers & storms possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast