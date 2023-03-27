Beshear, advocates mark Child Abuse Prevention Month with thousands of symbolic pinwheels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Gov. Andy Beshear and advocates marked the month with an event Monday at the State Capitol. The Governor said it was one of the largest crowds he has seen for the kick-off event.

The event included the symbolic placement of 4,000 pinwheels in front of the Capitol. Each pinwheel is to symbolize 1,000 children under four in the state of Kentucky.

Advocates say one in eight children in Kentucky faces abuse. Part of this year’s initiative encourages people to take the “Lean On Me” pledge.

“To be able to allow all of our community partners to lean on us, when they need help. That is what we are here for,” said Eric Friedlander, Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “We are here to support all of Kentucky. We are here to support all of Kentucky’s children.”

Monday’s event also included Governor Beshear signing several bills that deal with youth and children including one that clarifies incest and another that states child sex offenders cannot come within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares or other children’s facilities.

Advocates say everyone can help, even if it is as simple as offering help to a neighbor that has children.

