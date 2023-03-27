Catholic Action Center working to lower the homeless population this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Safe Harbor Light House will close its doors on April 1st. After providing a warming shelter for hundreds of people without homes in Lexington during December’s deep freeze, they are preparing to help people this spring.

Ginny Ramsey, with the Catholic Action center has seen people on the toughest of nights, counting more than 6,000 total stays at the Safe Harbor Light House.

“These are human beings that otherwise would have no place to go.” Ramsey said, “That doesn’t count the people that are living in their camps, the people that won’t come in, or the people that are living in their cars. It doesn’t count the families of the people we can’t serve there.”

From December 8th to March 31st the Safe Harbor Light House opened its doors for those in need each night for some of the most vulnerable people. During what Ramsey said is some of the coldest times of the year, they were able to provide them with warmth. Ramsey said even though the weather might be getting warmer, there is still a great number of people living on the street.

“We are full. The Hope Center is full. The Salvation Army is full. Everyone has been experiencing full and overflow,” she said.

Although she said she hasn’t seen a decrease in homelessness in Lexington, she said they are working with the city to gear up for the future.

“We’ve done the model, and we hope that they can understand that they can’t deny that the people that are there need the help.” Ramsey said.

Since December, they’ve helped six people get into permanent housing. The Catholic Action Center works to get people ID’s, connect them with family, and even get them appointments.

“We all have to keep in mind, each one of these human beings that are experiencing homelessness have their own barriers, their own challenges, and their own stories.” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said people can also participate in their “see me, hear me, know me” conversations to learn more about homelessness in the city.

