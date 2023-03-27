FCPS responds to lawsuit filed by principal on administrative leave

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools responded to a lawsuit filed by suspended Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the district says they acted in good faith in addressing the principal’s performance and conduct.

The response was filed Thursday.

They say any damages or adverse job actions alleged by Ball were solely caused by his own conduct, including his work performance and conduct.

Ball was suspended in November.

He sued the district earlier this month, claiming to be maliciously placed on leave.

