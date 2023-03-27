FCPS responds to lawsuit filed by principal on administrative leave

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave in November
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave in November(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools responded to a lawsuit filed by suspended Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the district says they acted in good faith in addressing the principal’s performance and conduct.

The response was filed Thursday.

They say any damages or adverse job actions alleged by Ball were solely caused by his own conduct, including his work performance and conduct.

[READ THE RESPONSE BELOW]

Ball was suspended in November.

He sued the district earlier this month, claiming to be maliciously placed on leave.

FCPS Response by WKYT on Scribd

