Gov. Beshear signs ‘anti-hazing’ bill in memory of UK student into law

Members of Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood’s family on hand as Governor signs Lofton’s law
Members of Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood’s family on hand as Governor signs Lofton’s law(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill drawn up in response to the death of a UK student amid a hazing incident is now law.

Lofton’s Law was signed by governor Andy Beshear on Monday. The law makes hazing that leads to death a felony.

The bill is named after 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood, who died in October 2021.

Lofton Hazelwood died at UK hospital after he was found unresponsive at the Farmhouse fraternity. His cause of death was listed as alcohol toxicity.

Numerous investigations pointed to hazing, including the use of alcohol, at the Farmhouse Fraternity. Lofton’s parents began a campaign that started with a mock law at a school that grew into an actual law that Governor Beshear signed on Monday.

“His future was bright. Tragically his life was cut short because of hazing. Causing his family and friends to experience heartbreak because of his passing,” said Governor Beshear.

Senate Bill 9 will make hazing that leads to death or serious physical injury a felony. Reckless participation in hazing can result in a class A misdemeanor.

“I hope everyone thinks twice before they try to do something like that again. You know it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. There’s nothing about hazing that says brotherhood at all,” said Lofton’s mother, Tracey Hazelwood.

Tracey Hazelwood said work isn’t done with the passage of this law. She says she will continue to talk to high school students about the dangers of hazing.

Governor Beshear also mentioned the scholarship that was named in Hazelwood’s honor which will be open to people from his hometown of Henderson who have an agriculture major to enter a trade school.

More

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Cynthiana police, it happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Valero on...
Suspect on the loose after stabbing in Ky. gas station’s parking lot
File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after burglary of Lexington home
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

Latest News

Savannah Smith. (File image)
Man pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed 16-year-old girl
WKYT Investigates | Toxic water at Camp Lejeune
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Advocates, lawmakers consider possible fixes for ‘predatory’ toxic water ads
Lexington saw a spike in car thefts last month and police say a TikTok trend is to blame.
Lexington police say TikTok trend behind spike in car thefts
Over the years, many drivers say traffic in Lexington has gotten worse. (Lexington Traffic...
Lexington has the worst traffic in Kentucky, study says