Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking Midweek Sunshine and Highs in the 70s
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weak weather maker, which will spark a few showers on Tuesday.
We’ll dry out midweek. Expect frost Wednesday morning as lows cool to the 20s Tuesday night.
Tracking a more powerful system, which arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms on Friday into the weekend.
Highs warm to the 70s by the end of the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.