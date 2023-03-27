Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weak weather maker, which will spark a few showers on Tuesday.

We’ll dry out midweek. Expect frost Wednesday morning as lows cool to the 20s Tuesday night.

Tracking a more powerful system, which arrives Thursday night, sparking showers and storms on Friday into the weekend.

Highs warm to the 70s by the end of the week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.