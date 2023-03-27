Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late-week system could bring more storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of the week is relatively calm. It’s not until the end of the week that we face another strong system.

Temperatures will fair pretty well to start this week. I think that you will see highs hover around the 60s to get things going. Overall, this week will be filled with some ups and downs. Numbers will take another hit on Tuesday with highs only around 50 degrees. This will mean chilly air will once again take over for a day or so. That will not last as temperatures will climb again by the end of the week. Expect a lot of ups and downs this week.

A big storm system blows in on Friday. Winds will become very gusty through the region. It also looks like we’ll get another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. This system needs to be watched closely because it could bring some very strong non-thunderstorm winds. You’ll see those stronger gusts come in before any rain falls in your area. Again, this has the potential to be another major event for several states.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.