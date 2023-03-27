Laurel Sheriff’s Office investigates body found

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has begun a death investigation after a male body was found near Laurel Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff John Root says the body was discovered by a fisherman off Marches Branch around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities have identified the deceased individual is identified as Justin Hamblin, 34, of London.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Monday morning to assist in identifying the cause of death.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office in addition to Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel and a case officer were all involved and assisted in the investigation.

