Laurel Sheriff’s Office investigates body found

Officials in Laurel County are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon.
Officials in Laurel County are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has begun a death investigation after a male body was found near Laurel Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff John Root says the body was discovered by a fisherman off Marches Branch around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities have identified the deceased individual is identified as Justin Hamblin, 34, of London.

An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Monday morning to assist in identifying the cause of death.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office in addition to Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Taylor McDaniel and a case officer were all involved and assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
Police say 15-year-old Jacob Scott has been missing since 6:00 p.m. Friday.
Golden Alert canceled, missing Lexington teen found
Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Lexington police investigate Saturday morning shooting
File photo
Task force arrests several people in connection with Ky. drug investigation

Latest News

Catholic Action Center work to help those experiencing homelessness.
Catholic Action Center working to lower the homeless population this spring
Police lights with tape
SHERIFF: Man shot in Wayne County during suspected break-in
UK’s DanceBlue fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital continues
WATCH | UK’s DanceBlue fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital continues
Tunnel in Kona, Ky.
Letcher County community looking for action to prevent another flood