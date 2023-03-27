Lexington police say TikTok trend behind spike in car thefts

Lexington saw a spike in car thefts last month and police say a TikTok trend is to blame.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington saw a spike in car thefts last month and police say a TikTok trend is to blame.

“About 25-30 vehicles had been stolen over the course of approximately two weeks,” said Lt. John Bardin, Lexington Police Department.

Those vehicles were mostly Hyundais and Kias, leading detectives to believe TikTok was partially to blame for the spike. A design flaw in newer models makes the cars easier to steal. This information, and tutorials, quickly spread online leading to an uptick in car thefts across the country.

“Some of the individuals that were charged with these crimes, they were able to confirm that our observations were true. So, they were in fact part of the TikTok challenge,” said Lt. Bardin.

Lexington police say one group was responsible for most of these thefts.

“Obviously, indicated that this could be a challenge among themselves as well to see who could get the most cars,” said Lt. Bardin.

Kia and Hyundai are now offering free software fixes to owners of the affected vehicles.

Regardless of your car’s make and model, AAA wants to make sure your car is safe.

“One of the things to keep in mind is you want to make your car less desirable for the thieves out there,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass.

AAA recommends parking in a well-lit area, or your garage if possible and always making sure your car is locked.

Since Lexington police made those arrests, they say car thefts have now returned to more consistent levels of what they see month-to-month.

