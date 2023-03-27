Man pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed 16-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of a deadly 2017 crash in Montgomery County has pleaded guilty.

Scott McKinney pleaded guilty Monday morning to second-degree manslaughter, DUI, assault and wanton endangerment.

According to police, McKinney was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line on Levee Road, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say 16-year-old Savannah Smith died in the crash and her mother was seriously injured.

McKinney will be sentenced on May 26.

