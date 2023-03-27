Man pleads guilty in connection with crash that killed 16-year-old girl
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of a deadly 2017 crash in Montgomery County has pleaded guilty.
Scott McKinney pleaded guilty Monday morning to second-degree manslaughter, DUI, assault and wanton endangerment.
According to police, McKinney was driving under the influence when he crossed the center line on Levee Road, causing a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say 16-year-old Savannah Smith died in the crash and her mother was seriously injured.
McKinney will be sentenced on May 26.
