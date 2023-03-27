Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Why are Detroit drug dealers coming to Richmond?
Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a...
One man shot after burglary of Lexington home
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Crews respond to large fire at Ky. church
While they might be pretty to look at, the trees are known to cause not so pretty damage.
UK helps Kentuckians replace their Bradford pear trees

Latest News

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Police: Shooter at Tennessee school dead
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in Florida lawyer’s death
A plastic surgeon in Florida is facing a murder charge in connection with the suspicious...
Plastic surgeon charged with murder in lawyer's death
Dozens of Lexington high school students took part in an annual science conference at the...
High school students take part in UK’s annual science conference
About two dozen new names are now part of the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame.
New round of athletes inducted into Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame