Man warns of early detection in colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. (MGN) A Healthier Michigan / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0(KBTX)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - By the year 2030, some experts predict colon cancer will be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for people under 50.

One central Kentucky man is hoping to share a word of warning to others who may be down-playing potential symptoms and delaying life-saving screenings.

When he turned 50, Arthur Smith was prepared for his outpatient and sometimes unpleasant procedure, a colonoscopy.

However, what doctors found, he wasn’t prepared for.

“Time stopped for a minute,” he said. “When you get the call and they say, it’s cancerous. Time literally just stops for a moment.”

It was a humbling experience, to learn he had stage 3 colorectal cancer. The tumor had already spread the cancer to his lymphnodes.

Then came radiation, chemo pills, chemo in an IV and a Colo-resection back in December.

“I always thought I was, for a lack of a better word, invincible,” said Smith. “To find out I wasn’t, was a real awakening moment.”

Dr. Michael Horn at CHI St. Joseph says research shows younger and younger patients are beginning to be diagnosed with colon cancer and experts don’t know why.

However, he is concerned many may be ignoring their bodies red flags.

“The lesson is, if you have symptoms, follow up,” he said. “Talk with your provider, because that is an individual decision but no later than 45 should you start having some screening done. Even if you’re at average risk of colon cancer or rectal cancer.”

He says your risk increases if you have a family history so it’s critical to get screened even earlier.

Smith says it’s a lot like maintenance of your car. If you notice something looks or seems different, get it checked right away.

“Trust your body if it’s not right, if it doesn’t feel right. It’s not right,” he said. “You’ve been in your body longer than anybody else.”

Now, as he awaits the birth of his tenth grandchild, the sounds of victory and the cancer free bell, ring soundly in his ears.

“Relief, I guess,” he said. “It just kinda washed over you in a sense of accomplishment, I finished this step and ready to go forward.”

March is colorectal cancer awareness month.

